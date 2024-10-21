Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 2.26%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10290.05, 2.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80988.3, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10816.75 and a low of ₹9885.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11042.99 10 11425.43 20 11839.66 50 11067.86 100 10288.39 300 9243.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10197.87, ₹10327.48, & ₹10505.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9889.87, ₹9711.48, & ₹9581.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.37 & P/B is at 9.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.90% with a target price of ₹10794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.