Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 2.26%, Nifty down by -0.37%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11042.99
|10
|11425.43
|20
|11839.66
|50
|11067.86
|100
|10288.39
|300
|9243.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10197.87, ₹10327.48, & ₹10505.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9889.87, ₹9711.48, & ₹9581.87.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.90% with a target price of ₹10794.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.40% MF holding, & 14.19% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.39% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.53% in march to 14.19% in the june quarter.
Bajaj Auto share price up 2.26% today to trade at ₹10290.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Eicher Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.