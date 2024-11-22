Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.1%, Nifty up by 1.24%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹ 9520 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 9516.95. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 9582 and a low of ₹ 9458.75, indicating some volatility in its price movements.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9537.39 10 9726.08 20 9886.20 50 10959.30 100 10374.80 300 9559.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9573.25, ₹9633.45, & ₹9712.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9433.6, ₹9354.15, & ₹9293.95.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was -27.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.24 & P/B is at 8.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.32% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.34% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.37% in june to 5.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.