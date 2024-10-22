Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 0.57%, Nifty down by -0.46%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10560, 0.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80857.28, down by -0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10609.4 and a low of ₹10342.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11042.99 10 11425.43 20 11839.66 50 11067.86 100 10288.39 300 9243.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10926.17, ₹11352.23, & ₹11874.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9977.72, ₹9455.33, & ₹9029.27.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 243.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.37 & P/B is at 9.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.22% with a target price of ₹10794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.