Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 0.57%, Nifty down by -0.46%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11042.99
|10
|11425.43
|20
|11839.66
|50
|11067.86
|100
|10288.39
|300
|9243.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10926.17, ₹11352.23, & ₹11874.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9977.72, ₹9455.33, & ₹9029.27.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 243.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.22% with a target price of ₹10794.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.
Bajaj Auto share price up 0.57% today to trade at ₹10560 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp are falling today, but its peers Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.46% & -0.36% each respectively.
