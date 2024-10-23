Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 2.98%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:10 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10667.05, 2.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80511.77, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10731.9 and a low of ₹10350 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10764.53 10 11314.03 20 11767.54 50 11089.33 100 10303.88 300 9263.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10524.23, ₹10717.07, & ₹10819.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹10229.28, ₹10127.17, & ₹9934.33.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 199.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.04 & P/B is at 9.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.19% with a target price of ₹10794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.