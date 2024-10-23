Hello User
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 2.98%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are up by 2.98%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 10,416 and closed at 10,667.05. During the day, the stock reached a high of 10,731.90 and a low of 10,350. This indicates a positive performance with a closing price significantly higher than the opening price.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:10 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 10667.05, 2.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80511.77, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 10731.9 and a low of 10350 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
510764.53
1011314.03
2011767.54
5011089.33
10010303.88
3009263.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10524.23, 10717.07, & 10819.18, whereas it has key support levels at 10229.28, 10127.17, & 9934.33.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 199.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.04 & P/B is at 9.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.19% with a target price of 10794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price up 2.98% today to trade at 10667.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.36% each respectively.

