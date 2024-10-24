Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -2.65%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day for Bajaj Auto, the stock opened at ₹ 10,542 and closed at ₹ 10,295.2. The highest price during the day was ₹ 10,600, while the lowest was ₹ 10,242.7.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10295.2, -2.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055.98, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10600 and a low of ₹10242.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10532.44 10 11160.18 20 11668.31 50 11102.39 100 10317.46 300 9281.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10751.75, ₹10939.75, & ₹11144.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹10359.1, ₹10154.45, & ₹9966.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 121.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.37 & P/B is at 9.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.99% with a target price of ₹10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.