Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9588.95 and closed at 9546.90. The stock reached a high of 9635.60 and a low of 9532.55 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9546.9, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80457.51, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 9635.6 and a low of 9532.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59506.08
109635.18
209788.46
5010905.44
10010373.25
3009568.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9561.15, 9653.35, & 9703.8, whereas it has key support levels at 9418.5, 9368.05, & 9275.85.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 102.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.15 & P/B is at 8.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.97% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.34% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.37% in june to 5.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at 9546.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.69% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
