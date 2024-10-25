Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 10,300.4 and closed at 10,054. The stock reached a high of 10,364.75 and a low of 9,928.05 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 10054, -2.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79384.07, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of 10364.75 and a low of 9928.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
510323.94
1011035.98
2011574.46
5011121.12
10010333.35
3009300.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10534.83, 10755.87, & 10918.28, whereas it has key support levels at 10151.38, 9988.97, & 9767.93.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 97.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.28 & P/B is at 9.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.51% with a target price of 10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -2.39% today to trade at 10054 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, Tube Investments Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.98% & -0.85% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.