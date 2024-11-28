Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹ 9184.95 and closed at ₹ 9139.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 9265.65 and a low of ₹ 9122.75 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:29 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9139.35, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79453.84, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹9265.65 and a low of ₹9122.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 9493.38 10 9591.70 20 9744.75 50 10874.22 100 10373.33 300 9587.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9264.13, ₹9337.52, & ₹9418.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9110.18, ₹9029.62, & ₹8956.23.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 52.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.04 & P/B is at 8.28.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.01% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.34% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.37% in june to 5.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.