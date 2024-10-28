Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹10152.35, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80307.74, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10292.8 and a low of ₹10080 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10388.04 10 10715.52 20 11348.51 50 11141.65 100 10358.07 300 9322.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10407.67, ₹10609.53, & ₹10850.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9964.47, ₹9723.13, & ₹9521.27.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 17.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.92 & P/B is at 9.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.47% with a target price of ₹10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.