Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 10,210 and closed at 10,152.35. The stock reached a high of 10,292.8 and a low of 10,080 during the day.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Bajaj Auto Stock Price Today
Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 10152.35, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.74, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 10292.8 and a low of 10080 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
510388.04
1010715.52
2011348.51
5011141.65
10010358.07
3009322.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 10407.67, 10609.53, & 10850.87, whereas it has key support levels at 9964.47, 9723.13, & 9521.27.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 17.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.92 & P/B is at 9.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.47% with a target price of 10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price down -0.52% today to trade at 10152.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hero Motocorp are falling today, but its peers Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

