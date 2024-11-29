Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at 9044.85 and closed at 9058.20. The stock reached a high of 9090 and a low of 8999 during the day. Overall, the price movement reflects a slight increase from the opening to the closing price.

Bajaj AutoShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:24 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price 9058.2, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79831.04, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of 9090 and a low of 8999 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
59418.24
109514.59
209691.46
5010828.51
10010369.74
3009594.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 9196.32, 9374.43, & 9476.47, whereas it has key support levels at 8916.17, 8814.13, & 8636.02.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 12.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.37 & P/B is at 8.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.06% with a target price of 10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.34% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.37% in june to 5.34% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price up 0.5% today to trade at 9058.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hero Motocorp are falling today, but its peers Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Co, Tube Investments Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 1% each respectively.

