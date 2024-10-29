Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are down by -2.53%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹ 10,050.05 and closed at ₹ 9,755. The stock reached a high of ₹ 10,060.55 and a low of ₹ 9,645 during the day.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9755, -2.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80006.67, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10060.55 and a low of ₹9645 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10388.04 10 10715.52 20 11348.51 50 11141.65 100 10358.07 300 9335.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10199.73, ₹10394.62, & ₹10496.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9902.98, ₹9801.12, & ₹9606.23.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 398.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.17 & P/B is at 9.02. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.80% with a target price of ₹10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.