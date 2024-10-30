Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bajaj Auto share price are up by 1.5%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹ 9849 and closed at ₹ 9997.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 10050 and a low of ₹ 9775.25 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9997.5, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80245.8, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10050 and a low of ₹9775.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10289.51 10 10527.02 20 11214.77 50 11148.37 100 10367.33 300 9352.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹10062.63, ₹10285.27, & ₹10496.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9628.68, ₹9417.37, & ₹9194.73.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 82.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% & ROA of 20.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.56 & P/B is at 8.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.12% with a target price of ₹10809.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.