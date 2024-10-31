Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : Bajaj Auto share are down by -0.98%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Bajaj Auto shares are trading at price ₹9830.1, -0.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹10016.5 and a low of ₹9801.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 10187.76 10 10360.10 20 11090.06 50 11150.40 100 10372.50 300 9366.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹9985.53, ₹10121.17, & ₹10211.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹9759.63, ₹9669.37, & ₹9533.73.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Auto was 26.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 37.90 & P/B is at 8.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.71% with a target price of ₹10785.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.51% MF holding, & 14.32% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.40% in june to 2.51% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.19% in june to 14.32% in the september quarter.