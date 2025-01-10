Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3976.32 crore. Under the guidance of Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalisation. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund returned -1.38%, showing a positive delta of 1.83% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.36% against the NIFTY 500's -5.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% -4.35% 4.35% 1 Year 26.14% 12.61% 13.53% 3 Years 0.00% 41.84% -41.84% 5 Years 0.00% 120.27% -120.27%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 16.45% Software & Programming 8.33% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.54% Electronic Instr. & Controls 7.28% Personal & Household Prods. 5.63% Insurance (Life) 4.59% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 3.94% Consumer Financial Services 2.93% Oil & Gas Operations 2.92% Food Processing 2.89% Communications Services 2.77% Chemical Manufacturing 2.51% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.42% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.3% Computer Services 2.24% Auto & Truck Parts 1.72% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.49% Water Utilities 1.44% Major Drugs 1.23% Construction Services 1.16% Investment Services 1.06% Personal Services 0.74% Construction - Raw Materials 0.71% Misc. Capital Goods 0.67% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.62% Recreational Products 0.58% Audio & Video Equipment 0.49% Retail (Department & Discount) 0.48% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.43% Apparel/Accessories 0.38% Retail (Apparel) 0.36% Containers & Packaging 0.32%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.08, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.82% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Jio Financial Services 1.59% 1926986 63.28

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: