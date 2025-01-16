Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3976.32 crore. Under the guidance of Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalisation. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund returned -3.30%, showing a negative delta of -1.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.65% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.39% -6.43% 4.04%
1 Year 20.80% 9.51% 11.29%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank8.46%
Tata Consultancy Services4.70%
Divis Laboratories4.37%
Hindustan Unilever4.13%
Infosys4.07%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.31%
Software & Programming9.75%
Biotechnology & Drugs8.88%
Electronic Instr. & Controls7.81%
Personal & Household Prods.5.02%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery3.9%
Insurance (Life)3.28%
Consumer Financial Services3.16%
Oil & Gas Operations2.99%
Food Processing2.73%
Communications Services2.64%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.49%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.19%
Computer Services2.06%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.44%
Chemical Manufacturing1.42%
Auto & Truck Parts1.24%
Water Utilities1.04%
Major Drugs0.99%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.94%
Investment Services0.83%
Construction - Raw Materials0.78%
Misc. Capital Goods0.76%
Personal Services0.68%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.58%
Metal Mining0.48%
Retail (Department & Discount)0.47%
Construction Services0.46%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.39%
Apparel/Accessories0.37%
Retail (Apparel)0.35%
Containers & Packaging0.3%
Audio & Video Equipment0.24%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.56, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.23% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories1.07%31345243.53
Pondy Oxides And Chemicals0.48%23255519.68
Shaily Engineering Plastics0.39%11081415.96
PNB Housing Finance0.32%15000013.17

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Consultancy Services511452.0466575.0191.06
Infosys1123311.0879899.0165.43
Reliance Industries1103990.01001858.0121.78
Axis Bank795448.0629781.067.06
Hitachi Energy India42926.041231.059.43
Syngene International787669.0554446.047.60
Siemens92026.062917.041.13
Affle India247420.0225290.040.18
K P R Mill590764.0382585.038.04
The Ramco Cements383634.0329970.031.87
Neogen Chemicals124880.0120724.026.94
Ksb285519.0216321.016.62
Metro Brands117939.0116283.014.15

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank2045908.01940899.0344.10
Ge Vernova T&d India571396.0535253.0111.12
State Bank Of India1191329.0998959.079.42
Uno Minda651645.0479037.050.46
Va Tech Wabag318465.0257186.042.26
Gillette India44342.037920.036.23
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India67837.053977.033.65
Heg601642.0444505.022.68
SBI Life Insurance Company432378.0158151.021.99
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries502540.085226.09.75
Dixon Technologies (India)12237.05413.09.71

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

