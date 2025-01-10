Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1641.04 crore. Under the guidance of Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities, predominantly in large and mid-cap stocks from various sectors. The fund manager may also seek participation in other equity and equity related securities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund returned -1.29%, showing a positive delta of 0.58% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.82% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.41% -3.16% 3.57% 1 Year 0.00% 8.96% -8.96% 3 Years 0.00% 30.84% -30.84% 5 Years 0.00% 92.19% -92.19%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 16.03% Regional Banks 12.32% Software & Programming 6.94% Construction Services 4.56% Chemical Manufacturing 4.32% Personal & Household Prods. 4.06% Communications Services 3.26% Apparel/Accessories 2.76% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.61% Tobacco 2.5% Insurance (Life) 2.42% Construction - Raw Materials 2.38% Misc. Capital Goods 2.3% Auto & Truck Parts 2.25% Consumer Financial Services 2.23% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.13% Business Services 2.01% Oil & Gas Operations 1.94% Computer Services 1.69% Iron & Steel 1.5% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.45% Airline 1.45% Hotels & Motels 1.44% Food Processing 1.32% Investment Services 1.18% Coal 1.09% Tires 1.04% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.89% Metal Mining 0.58% Water Transportation 0.52% Motion Pictures 0.44% Retail (Apparel) 0.35% Jewelry & Silverware 0.11%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: