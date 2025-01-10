Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1641.04 crore. Under the guidance of Nimesh Chandan,Siddharth Chaudhary,Sorbh Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities, predominantly in large and mid-cap stocks from various sectors. The fund manager may also seek participation in other equity and equity related securities. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund returned -1.29%, showing a positive delta of 0.58% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.82% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.41% -3.16% 3.57%
1 Year 0.00% 8.96% -8.96%
3 Years 0.00% 30.84% -30.84%
5 Years 0.00% 92.19% -92.19%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.15%
Tata Consultancy Services3.98%
Divis Laboratories3.79%
Cipla3.44%
Hindustan Unilever3.00%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs16.03%
Regional Banks12.32%
Software & Programming6.94%
Construction Services4.56%
Chemical Manufacturing4.32%
Personal & Household Prods.4.06%
Communications Services3.26%
Apparel/Accessories2.76%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.61%
Tobacco2.5%
Insurance (Life)2.42%
Construction - Raw Materials2.38%
Misc. Capital Goods2.3%
Auto & Truck Parts2.25%
Consumer Financial Services2.23%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.13%
Business Services2.01%
Oil & Gas Operations1.94%
Computer Services1.69%
Iron & Steel1.5%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.45%
Airline1.45%
Hotels & Motels1.44%
Food Processing1.32%
Investment Services1.18%
Coal1.09%
Tires1.04%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.89%
Metal Mining0.58%
Water Transportation0.52%
Motion Pictures0.44%
Retail (Apparel)0.35%
Jewelry & Silverware0.11%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Tata Steel1.50%169963224.57
National Aluminium Company0.58%3954549.58
Jio Financial Services0.50%2480008.15
Hitachi Energy India0.26%35004.20

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank662918.0653244.0117.33
Tata Consultancy Services157366.0152825.065.27
Divis Laboratories108591.0100754.062.20
Infosys320024.0261726.048.63
Biocon1066293.01019834.037.24
Oberoi Realty177132.0163444.032.81
Page Industries7632.06848.030.58
Ultratech Cement29192.026692.029.91
Info Edge India36662.033681.027.81
Havells India168585.0152507.026.21
Indian Hotels Company333136.0298136.023.66
Balkrishna Industries76179.061294.017.05
Emcure Pharmaceuticals86588.074676.010.20
The Ramco Cements144354.090455.09.18
Schneider Electric Infrastructure116161.078368.06.51
Akzo Nobel India29068.017205.06.38
Trent11021.08378.05.70

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries311196.0246809.031.90
SBI Life Insurance Company155636.0132871.019.11
Great Eastern Shipping Company133233.078243.08.62
Titan Company55771.05771.01.88

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

