Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -3.34%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1696.4, -3.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78420.2, down by -1.64%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1756.7 and a low of ₹1694.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1751.38 10 1742.76 20 1798.90 50 1826.04 100 1707.40 300 1655.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1763.38, ₹1779.47, & ₹1798.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1727.83, ₹1708.37, & ₹1692.28.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 32.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.19 & P/B is at 4.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.99% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.