Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -1.13%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1712.3 and closed at ₹ 1692.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1718.7 during the session and had a low of ₹ 1692.95. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1751.38 10 1742.76 20 1798.90 50 1826.04 100 1707.40 300 1655.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1746.95, ₹1783.15, & ₹1809.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1684.3, ₹1657.85, & ₹1621.65.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 30.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.46 & P/B is at 4.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.21% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.