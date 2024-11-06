Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.78%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1740.4 and closed at 1748. The stock reached a high of 1759.45 and a low of 1733.25 during the day.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1748, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80185.48, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 1759.45 and a low of 1733.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51751.38
101742.76
201798.90
501826.04
1001707.40
3001654.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1757.93, 1779.37, & 1815.33, whereas it has key support levels at 1700.53, 1664.57, & 1643.13.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 60.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.90 & P/B is at 4.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.83% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price up 0.78% today to trade at 1748 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Life Insurance Corporation of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.89% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.78%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

481.25
12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.2 (0.25%)

Infosys share price

1,814.50
12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
60.7 (3.46%)

Tata Steel share price

151.60
12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.46%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,615.15
12:10 PM | 6 NOV 2024
39.75 (1.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,280.10
11:55 AM | 6 NOV 2024
248.2 (8.19%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,384.20
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
63.4 (4.8%)

National Aluminium Company share price

236.85
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1.85 (0.79%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,342.80
11:53 AM | 6 NOV 2024
9.7 (0.73%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.60
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-41.85 (-7.48%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

403.15
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-3.38%)

Timken India share price

3,319.95
11:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-100.2 (-2.93%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,261.55
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-32.45 (-2.51%)
More from Top Losers

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,609.15
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1213.15 (8.43%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,280.10
11:55 AM | 6 NOV 2024
248.2 (8.19%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,707.00
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
108.1 (6.76%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,673.75
11:56 AM | 6 NOV 2024
357.05 (6.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.