Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.78%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1740.4 and closed at ₹ 1748. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1759.45 and a low of ₹ 1733.25 during the day.

At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1748, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80185.48, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1759.45 and a low of ₹1733.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1751.38 10 1742.76 20 1798.90 50 1826.04 100 1707.40 300 1654.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1757.93, ₹1779.37, & ₹1815.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1700.53, ₹1664.57, & ₹1643.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 60.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.90 & P/B is at 4.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.83% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.