Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -1.13%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:04 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1714.05, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79651.27, down by -0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1759.6 and a low of ₹1706.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1747.81 10 1738.12 20 1790.52 50 1827.90 100 1708.88 300 1654.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1762.48, ₹1774.07, & ₹1788.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1736.28, ₹1721.67, & ₹1710.08.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 105.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.15 & P/B is at 4.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.89% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.