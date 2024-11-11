Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.3%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1746, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79974.04, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1752 and a low of ₹1725.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1733.08 10 1742.23 20 1765.35 50 1833.47 100 1715.38 300 1656.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1745.8, ₹1758.6, & ₹1772.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1718.65, ₹1704.3, & ₹1691.5.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -43.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.98 & P/B is at 4.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.95% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.