Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1720 and closed at 1706.85. The stock reached a high of 1732 and a low of 1703.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1706.85, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79484.14, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1732 and a low of 1703.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51733.08
101742.23
201765.35
501833.47
1001715.38
3001656.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1743.83, 1766.92, & 1781.83, whereas it has key support levels at 1705.83, 1690.92, & 1667.83.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -37.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.55 & P/B is at 4.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.34% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price down -0.63% today to trade at 1706.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

791.40
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-13.35 (-1.66%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

259.40
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
2.5 (0.97%)

Tata Steel share price

146.25
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
1.3 (0.9%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.35
12:00 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.3 (-0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

646.30
11:46 AM | 12 NOV 2024
22.4 (3.59%)

Coforge share price

8,122.00
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
58.6 (0.73%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,878.00
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
11 (0.59%)

Federal Bank share price

208.35
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.6 (0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

Britannia Industries share price

5,139.00
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-286.3 (-5.28%)

Borosil Renewables share price

480.80
11:46 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-22.3 (-4.43%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.65
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-11 (-4.08%)

Bosch share price

33,581.15
11:46 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-1384.15 (-3.96%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

651.60
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
49.75 (8.27%)

M M T C share price

84.28
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
6.2 (7.94%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,733.80
11:44 AM | 12 NOV 2024
481.1 (6.63%)

Triveni Turbines share price

665.80
11:47 AM | 12 NOV 2024
39.75 (6.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.