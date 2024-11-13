Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -0.68%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1691.7 and closed at ₹ 1680.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1695.15 and a low of ₹ 1678.3 during the day.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1680.1, -0.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78211.23, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1695.15 and a low of ₹1678.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1733.08 10 1742.23 20 1765.35 50 1833.47 100 1715.38 300 1656.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1718.67, ₹1747.33, & ₹1762.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1674.67, ₹1659.33, & ₹1630.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.07 & P/B is at 3.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.03% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.