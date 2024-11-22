Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.66%, Nifty up by 1.23%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1576.3 and closed at 1594.7. The stock reached a high of 1594.7 and a low of 1563.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:41 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1594.7, 1.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78126.63, up by 1.26%. The stock has hit a high of 1594.7 and a low of 1563.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51641.35
101687.75
201712.93
501813.76
1001719.24
3001658.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1587.23, 1608.47, & 1619.08, whereas it has key support levels at 1555.38, 1544.77, & 1523.53.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -41.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.75 & P/B is at 3.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.81% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price has gained 1.66% today to trade at 1594.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.23% & 1.26% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsBajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.66%, Nifty up by 1.23%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

332.65
01:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
6.85 (2.1%)

Adani Power share price

480.50
01:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
4.35 (0.91%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,141.05
01:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
26.35 (2.36%)

Tata Steel share price

141.85
01:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.6 (1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

256.55
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
8.45 (3.41%)

Coforge share price

8,277.95
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
67.7 (0.82%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

682.30
01:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.75 (0.26%)

Federal Bank share price

210.00
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.38%)
More from 52 Week High

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.67
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.49 (-5.34%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,451.65
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-191.8 (-5.26%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

664.25
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-33.45 (-4.79%)

Torrent Power share price

1,509.00
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-74 (-4.67%)
More from Top Losers

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

208.25
01:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
17.85 (9.38%)

Raymond share price

1,537.00
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
110.5 (7.75%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

155.90
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
10.85 (7.48%)

Castrol India share price

199.20
01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
13 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.