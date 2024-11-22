Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.98%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1576.3 and closed at 1584. The stock reached a high of 1588.75 and a low of 1563.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:55 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1584, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77722.66, up by 0.73%. The stock has hit a high of 1588.75 and a low of 1563.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51641.35
101687.75
201712.93
501813.76
1001719.24
3001658.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1587.23, 1608.47, & 1619.08, whereas it has key support levels at 1555.38, 1544.77, & 1523.53.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -9.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.75 & P/B is at 3.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.58% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price has gained 0.98% today to trade at 1584 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.71% & 0.73% each respectively.

