Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are down by -0.65%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1747.25, -0.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80884.29, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1770 and a low of ₹1738.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1842.81 10 1855.05 20 1897.78 50 1788.96 100 1688.31 300 1651.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1805.03, ₹1845.77, & ₹1871.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1738.78, ₹1713.27, & ₹1672.53.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 188.29% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.68% with a target price of ₹1794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.