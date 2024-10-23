Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are up by 2.15%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:06 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1760.3, 2.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80564.75, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1769.85 and a low of ₹1725.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1821.20 10 1842.93 20 1889.87 50 1792.86 100 1689.88 300 1652.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1755.43, ₹1789.47, & ₹1808.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1701.93, ₹1682.47, & ₹1648.43.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 414.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.91% with a target price of ₹1794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.