Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are up by 0.26%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1742.95 and closed slightly higher at 1744.40. The stock reached a high of 1760.50 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 1717.50. Overall, the stock showed a modest upward movement.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1744.4, 0.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80055, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 1760.5 and a low of 1717.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51794.94
101831.53
201880.03
501795.89
1001691.16
3001652.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1772.98, 1802.97, & 1826.93, whereas it has key support levels at 1719.03, 1695.07, & 1665.08.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 125.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.98 & P/B is at 4.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.84% with a target price of 1794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price up 0.26% today to trade at 1744.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
