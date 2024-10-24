Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are up by 0.26%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1742.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 1744.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1760.50 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 1717.50. Overall, the stock showed a modest upward movement.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1744.4, 0.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1760.5 and a low of ₹1717.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1794.94 10 1831.53 20 1880.03 50 1795.89 100 1691.16 300 1652.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1772.98, ₹1802.97, & ₹1826.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1719.03, ₹1695.07, & ₹1665.08.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 125.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.98 & P/B is at 4.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.84% with a target price of ₹1794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.