Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.87%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1626.95 and closed at 1631.6. The stock reached a high of 1633.2 and a low of 1613 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:09 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1631.6, 1.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80447.82, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 1633.2 and a low of 1613 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51604.15
101656.57
201698.28
501802.85
1001718.91
3001658.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1617.78, 1633.07, & 1660.28, whereas it has key support levels at 1575.28, 1548.07, & 1532.78.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 58.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.34 & P/B is at 3.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.24% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price has gained 1.87% today to trade at 1631.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.68% each respectively.

