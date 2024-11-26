Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1606.35 and closed at ₹ 1592.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1611.30 and a low of ₹ 1582.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:00 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1592.2, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80066.26, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1611.3 and a low of ₹1582.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1604.15 10 1656.57 20 1698.28 50 1802.85 100 1718.91 300 1658.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1633.87, ₹1655.28, & ₹1672.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1595.52, ₹1578.58, & ₹1557.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 252.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.42 & P/B is at 3.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.99% with a target price of ₹1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.