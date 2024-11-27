Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.34%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 0.34%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1591.65 and closed at 1600.30. The stock reached a high of 1605.15 and a low of 1589.20 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:11 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1600.3, 0.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80052.77, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 1605.15 and a low of 1589.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51604.15
101656.57
201698.28
501802.85
1001718.91
3001658.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1612.5, 1626.4, & 1641.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1583.5, 1568.4, & 1554.5.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 252.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.22 & P/B is at 3.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.42% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price up 0.34% today to trade at 1600.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.01% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.