Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -0.72%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1600.65 and closed at 1585. The stock reached a high of 1609 and a low of 1582.5 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:22 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1585, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79497.61, down by -0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 1609 and a low of 1582.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51597.24
101644.08
201691.47
501798.45
1001718.93
3001658.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1609.47, 1618.43, & 1628.57, whereas it has key support levels at 1590.37, 1580.23, & 1571.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 57.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.33 & P/B is at 3.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.51% with a target price of 1815.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price down -0.96% today to trade at 1585 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are falling today, but its peers Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.72% & -0.92% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
