Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are up by 1.05%, Nifty up by 1.06%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1707.15 and closed at ₹ 1725. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1729.45 and a low of ₹ 1703.20 during the day.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:02 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1725, 1.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80205.47, up by 1.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1729.45 and a low of ₹1703.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1734.14 10 1788.48 20 1848.76 50 1806.46 100 1696.11 300 1653.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1745.77, ₹1773.58, & ₹1797.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1694.37, ₹1670.78, & ₹1642.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was 27.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.36 & P/B is at 3.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.46% with a target price of ₹1802.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.