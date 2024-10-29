Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1730 and closed at 1760.8. The stock reached a high of 1763.05 and a low of 1703.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 29-10-2024
Bajaj FinservShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price 1760.8, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80016.86, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 1763.05 and a low of 1703.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51734.14
101788.48
201848.76
501806.46
1001696.11
3001653.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1739.2, 1755.0, & 1773.0, whereas it has key support levels at 1705.4, 1687.4, & 1671.6.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -19.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.80 & P/B is at 4.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.34% with a target price of 1802.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.

Bajaj Finserv share price has gained 1.77% today to trade at 1760.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

142.70
01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-4.4 (-2.99%)

Federal Bank share price

200.10
01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
15.4 (8.34%)

Tata Motors share price

844.85
01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-33.85 (-3.85%)

Tata Steel share price

147.35
01:04 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.1 (-1.41%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,452.40
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
899.5 (10.52%)

Piramal Pharma share price

252.20
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
5.8 (2.35%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

345.75
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-27 (-7.24%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

326.30
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-19.4 (-5.61%)

Ksb share price

787.15
12:46 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-44.75 (-5.38%)

Suzlon Energy share price

67.31
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.54 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

311.80
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
24.3 (8.45%)

Federal Bank share price

199.50
12:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
14.8 (8.01%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

550.50
12:52 PM | 29 OCT 2024
36.2 (7.04%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,175.00
12:49 PM | 29 OCT 2024
72.1 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.