Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bajaj Finserv share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1760.8, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.86, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1763.05 and a low of ₹1703.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1734.14
|10
|1788.48
|20
|1848.76
|50
|1806.46
|100
|1696.11
|300
|1653.40
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1739.2, ₹1755.0, & ₹1773.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1705.4, ₹1687.4, & ₹1671.6.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -19.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% & ROA of 3.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.80 & P/B is at 4.04.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.34% with a target price of ₹1802.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.
Bajaj Finserv share price has gained 1.77% today to trade at ₹1760.8 in resonance with its peers.
