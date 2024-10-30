Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1775.15 and closed at ₹ 1761.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1776.5 and a low of ₹ 1740.55 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1761.7, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80308.2, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1776.5 and a low of ₹1740.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1728.42 10 1774.81 20 1834.74 50 1810.17 100 1698.13 300 1653.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1792.95, ₹1819.9, & ₹1864.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1721.1, ₹1676.2, & ₹1649.25.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -36.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.49 & P/B is at 4.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.91% with a target price of ₹1813.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.