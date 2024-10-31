Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : Bajaj Finserv share are down by -0.27%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹ 1760 and closed at ₹ 1747.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1760 during the day and a low of ₹ 1724.45. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to closing price.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Bajaj Finserv shares are trading at price ₹1747.3, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1760 and a low of ₹1724.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1737.35 10 1766.15 20 1824.49 50 1814.95 100 1700.05 300 1654.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1763.38, ₹1779.47, & ₹1798.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1727.83, ₹1708.37, & ₹1692.28.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bajaj Finserv was -21.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.27% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.22 & P/B is at 4.09. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.76% with a target price of ₹1813.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.35% MF holding, & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.64% in june to 3.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.14% in june to 7.98% in the september quarter.