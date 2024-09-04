Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -171.4(-0.68%) points and Sensex was down by -398.11(-0.48%) points at 04 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -344.7(-0.67%) at 04 Sep 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India), Avantel, Durlax Top Surface, Manglam Infra & Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

