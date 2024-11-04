Markets
‘Balance between regulation and credit flow vital’
Ram Sahgal 6 min read 04 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Relative expensiveness of Indian markets was one of the factors behind the record FII outflows in October, says IIFL group founder.
Higher provisioning for shadow banks and tighter regulatory curbs on certain microfinance lenders for charging usurious interest rates aim to mitigate financial sector risks and protect borrowers but could end up impacting financial inclusion if a balance between regulation and credit flow is not maintained, according to Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL Group.
