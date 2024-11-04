Has the market pullback been primarily driven by missed earnings growth in Q2?

Earnings misses, particularly in the staples sector, have indeed contributed to the market pullback, as rural recovery has been slower than anticipated. While capital goods companies like L&T have shown strong performance and electrical infrastructure suppliers have posted decent volume growth, indicating infrastructure progress, private capex is also gaining momentum. Banks have been cautious with loan growth to align with their loan-to-deposit ratios, and OMCs (oil marketing companies) have taken significant inventory write-downs due to crude price corrections. But softer crude prices are actually a positive for earnings and the economy. Mid-cap IT companies have mostly met or exceeded expectations. Overall, aside from commodity companies, the market has managed to stay afloat.