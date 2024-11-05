Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -0.78%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 179.75 and closed at 178.80. The stock reached a high of 180.90 and a low of 178.10 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 178.8, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78317.29, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 180.9 and a low of 178.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5181.52
10179.77
20186.31
50195.34
100197.89
300197.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 183.38, 186.57, & 189.63, whereas it has key support levels at 177.13, 174.07, & 170.88.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -46.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.41 & P/B is at 1.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.89% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -0.78% today to trade at 178.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBandhan Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -0.78%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.95
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3 (2.04%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.80
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-4.25 (-1.5%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.55
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.2 (-0.08%)

Tata Motors share price

827.05
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.95 (0.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.