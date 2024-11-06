Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 1.19%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 183.7 and closed at 183.3. The stock reached a high of 184 and a low of 181.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5181.52
10179.77
20186.31
50195.34
100197.89
300197.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 182.73, 184.31, & 186.61, whereas it has key support levels at 178.85, 176.55, & 174.97.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -46.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.47 & P/B is at 1.23.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.02% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price has gained 1.19% today to trade at 183.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.91% each respectively.

