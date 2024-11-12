Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty up by 0.01%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 175.95 and closed at ₹ 175. The stock reached a high of ₹ 177.55 and a low of ₹ 174.50 during the session.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:08 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹175, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79511.39, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177.55 and a low of ₹174.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 180.72 10 181.12 20 183.51 50 193.17 100 197.09 300 196.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹176.96, ₹178.82, & ₹180.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹173.72, ₹172.34, & ₹170.48.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -59.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.12 & P/B is at 1.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.43% with a target price of ₹209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.