Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -3.04%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -3.04%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 172 and closed at 167.35. The stock reached a high of 172.55 and a low of 167 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Bandhan BankShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 167.35, -3.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78229.27, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 172.55 and a low of 167 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5180.72
10181.12
20183.51
50193.17
100197.09
300196.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 175.73, 178.92, & 180.53, whereas it has key support levels at 170.93, 169.32, & 166.13.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.97 & P/B is at 1.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.89% with a target price of 209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -3.04% today to trade at 167.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.57% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.