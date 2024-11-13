Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are down by -3.04%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 172 and closed at ₹ 167.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 172.55 and a low of ₹ 167 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹167.35, -3.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78229.27, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.55 and a low of ₹167 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 180.72 10 181.12 20 183.51 50 193.17 100 197.09 300 196.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹175.73, ₹178.92, & ₹180.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹170.93, ₹169.32, & ₹166.13.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.97 & P/B is at 1.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.89% with a target price of ₹209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.