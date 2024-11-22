Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bandhan Bank share price are up by 1.66%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 165.6 and closed at ₹ 168.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 168.75 and also recorded a low of ₹ 165.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:15 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹168.75, 1.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78070.44, up by 1.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹168.75 and a low of ₹165.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 167.68 10 173.70 20 176.50 50 189.50 100 195.06 300 194.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.67, ₹169.37, & ₹171.81, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.53, ₹161.09, & ₹159.39.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was -58.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% & ROA of 1.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.58 & P/B is at 1.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.85% with a target price of ₹209.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.39% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 9.39% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.