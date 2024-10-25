Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are down by -5.31%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹ 180.95 and closed at ₹ 171.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 180.95 and a low of ₹ 169.40 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price ₹171.05, -5.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79422.23, down by -0.8%. The stock has hit a high of ₹180.95 and a low of ₹169.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 184.61 10 190.88 20 192.64 50 197.41 100 198.54 300 199.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹182.63, ₹184.16, & ₹185.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹179.88, ₹178.66, & ₹177.13.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 95.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% .The current P/E of the stock is at 11.32 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.86% with a target price of ₹217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.