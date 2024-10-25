Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : Bandhan Bank share are down by -5.31%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 180.95 and closed at 171.05. The stock reached a high of 180.95 and a low of 169.40 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Bandhan Bank shares are trading at price 171.05, -5.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79422.23, down by -0.8%. The stock has hit a high of 180.95 and a low of 169.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5184.61
10190.88
20192.64
50197.41
100198.54
300199.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 182.63, 184.16, & 185.38, whereas it has key support levels at 179.88, 178.66, & 177.13.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bandhan Bank was 95.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.82% .The current P/E of the stock is at 11.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.86% with a target price of 217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.71% MF holding, & 22.68% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.11% in june to 6.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 24.20% in june to 22.68% in the september quarter.

Bandhan Bank share price down -5.31% today to trade at 171.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.8% each respectively.

